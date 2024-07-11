QV Equities Finalizes Share and Cash Scheme Details

WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.

QV Equities Limited has confirmed the pre-tax net tangible assets (NTA) per share values for both itself and WAM Leaders Limited as part of their Scheme Implementation Agreement, setting the stage for shareholders to receive either new WAM Leaders Shares or a cash payout. Shareholders opting for shares will receive 0.7323 new WAM Leaders Shares per QVE share, while those preferring cash will get $0.9576 per share, subject to final rounding and adjustments. The transaction is tailored to accommodate even overseas shareholders through a sale of allocated shares on their behalf, ensuring they receive their due proceeds.

