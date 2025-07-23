Qunabox Group Limited Successfully Closes Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qunabox Group Limited ( (HK:0917) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Qunabox Group Limited announced the successful closing of a share placement, raising approximately HK$313.80 million in net proceeds. The funds will be used for expanding onshore and offshore business operations, research and development, and enhancing the capital structure. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s market presence and operational capabilities.

Qunabox Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates within the financial sector. The company is involved in the issuance and placement of shares, focusing on professional, institutional, corporate, or other investors.

