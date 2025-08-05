Qunabox Group Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Qunabox Group Limited ( (HK:0917) ) has shared an announcement.

Qunabox Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 15, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the six months ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Qunabox Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 842,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into 0917 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue