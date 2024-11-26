Quisitive Technology Shows Steady Growth in Q3 2024

Quisitive Technology Solutions ( (QUISF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quisitive Technology Solutions presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. is a premier global provider of Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions, helping enterprises leverage the Microsoft platform to innovate and thrive in the AI era. In its latest earnings report, Quisitive reported stable growth in its cloud business with a modest increase in revenue and gross profit for the third quarter of 2024. The company highlighted the completion of hiring for its AI Blackbelt Team and the development of new intellectual property at its AI Innovation Center, positioning it for future growth. Key financial metrics for the quarter showed revenue at $30.7 million, a slight increase from the previous quarter, with a gross profit margin of 42.9%. Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially to $4.2 million, though it was lower than the same quarter last year. The company’s debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 1.9:1.0, indicating a manageable debt level. Looking ahead, Quisitive management is optimistic about continued investments in sales and strategic alignment with Microsoft, aiming for significant growth in the latter half of 2025.