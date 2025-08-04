Quimbaya Gold Retains Full Ownership of Tahami Project After LOI Termination

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Quimbaya Gold Inc ( (TSE:QIM) ) has issued an update.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. announced the termination of a Letter of Intent with Denarius Metals Corp., which was intended to form a joint venture for the Tahami Project in Colombia. Despite this setback, Quimbaya retains full ownership of the project and is proceeding with its exploration plans, including a 4,000-meter drill campaign. The company remains committed to responsible mining practices and continues to seek alternative partnerships to support artisanal mining formalization in the region.

Spark’s Take on TSE:QIM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:QIM is a Underperform.

Quimbaya Gold Inc’s overall stock score is low due to significant financial challenges, including no revenue and high operational losses. While recent corporate events and exploration initiatives show promise, the lack of earnings and unattractive valuation metrics limit the stock’s appeal. Technical indicators are neutral, providing little momentum to offset these financial concerns.

More about Quimbaya Gold Inc

Quimbaya Gold Inc. is a mining company focused on discovering gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Colombia’s prolific mining districts. The company is managed by an experienced team and is focused on three projects located in Antioquia Province: the Tahami Project in Segovia, the Berrio Project in Puerto Berrio, and the Maitamac Project in Abejorral.

Average Trading Volume: 126,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

