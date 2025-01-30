Quimbaya Gold Reports Promising Sampling Results at Tahami North

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Quimbaya Gold Inc ( (TSE:QIM) ).

Quimbaya Gold Inc. announced significant results from its rock sampling program at the Tahami North project in Segovia, Colombia, revealing gold grades up to 5.86 g/t and silver grades up to 133 g/t. These findings highlight the promising potential of the gold-silver vein systems within the company’s claims, signifying a substantial step forward in understanding the area’s mineralization. The results lay a strong foundation for further exploration and drilling, potentially enhancing the company’s project portfolio and exploration activities in the region.

More about Quimbaya Gold Inc

Quimbaya Gold Inc. is a company in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold and silver exploration. The company operates projects in Colombia, aiming to uncover and develop mineral resources within its claims.

YTD Price Performance: -13.64%

Average Trading Volume: 50,312

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

