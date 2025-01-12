Quimbaya Gold Inc. to Showcase at 2025 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Quimbaya Gold Inc ( (TSE:QIM) ) has shared an update.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. announced its participation in the 2025 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, a significant event in the junior mining sector. This opportunity allows Quimbaya to connect with investors and promote its exploration projects in Antioquia, Colombia. The conference is expected to provide tailored meetings and insights into mining trends, which is crucial for Quimbaya as it embarks on an active exploration year, potentially strengthening its position in the gold mining industry.

More about Quimbaya Gold Inc

Quimbaya Gold Inc. is a company engaged in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Colombia, specifically in the Antioquia Department. The company is focused on three projects: the Tahami Project in Segovia, the Berrio Project in Puerto Berrio, and the Maitamac Project in Abejorral. It is managed by an experienced team in the mining sector.

YTD Price Performance: 3.03%

Average Trading Volume: 42,148

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

