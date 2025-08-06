Quilter plc Reports Strong H1 2025 Results with Significant Inflows and Profit Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Quilter ( (GB:QLT) ) just unveiled an update.

Quilter plc reported strong interim results for the first half of 2025, with an adjusted profit of £100 million and core net inflows of £4.5 billion, marking a 160% increase from the previous year. The company’s dual-distribution model has led to significant growth in its Affluent and High Net Worth segments, outperforming market peers. Total Assets under Management and Administration rose by 6% to £126.3 billion, driven by robust net inflows and positive market contributions. The company also achieved cost savings through its Simplification programme, contributing to a 3% increase in adjusted profit before tax. Quilter’s ongoing Advice Review with the FCA is progressing, with a £70 million provision maintained for potential remediation. The interim dividend increased by 18% to 2.0 pence per share, reflecting the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:QLT) stock is a Buy with a £175.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Quilter stock, see the GB:QLT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:QLT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:QLT is a Neutral.

Quilter’s overall stock score is influenced by its solid cash flow and strategic corporate events, which bolster confidence. However, challenges in consistent revenue generation and negative valuation indicators weigh on the score. Strong technical momentum and high dividend yield provide additional support, but the lack of recent earnings call data leaves some uncertainty.

More about Quilter

Quilter plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on wealth management solutions. The company offers a range of services including investment management, financial planning, and advisory services, primarily targeting affluent and high net worth individuals.

Average Trading Volume: 2,035,574

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.24B

