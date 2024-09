Quilter (GB:QLT) has released an update.

Quilter PLC has informed the market of a major change in share ownership, with Coronation Fund Managers reporting a decrease in their voting rights from 21.89% to 20.97% as of September 11, 2024. The notification, coming out of Cape Town, indicates that the threshold was crossed on September 11, with Quilter being notified two days later.

