Quilter PLC Announces Change in Major Shareholding

Quilter ( (GB:QLT) ) just unveiled an update.

Quilter PLC has announced a change in the voting rights held by Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited, a South African entity. The voting rights have decreased from 14.702% to 13.458% following a recent acquisition or disposal of shares, indicating a shift in shareholder influence which could impact company decision-making and stakeholder interests.

More about Quilter

Quilter PLC is a UK-based company operating in the financial services industry. It primarily offers investment and wealth management services, catering to clients seeking financial growth and management solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 2.56%

Average Trading Volume: 584

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.71B

