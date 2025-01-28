Quilter PLC Announces Change in Major Shareholding

Invest with Confidence:
Quilter ( (GB:QLT) ) just unveiled an update.
Quilter PLC has announced a change in the voting rights held by Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited, a South African entity. The voting rights have decreased from 14.702% to 13.458% following a recent acquisition or disposal of shares, indicating a shift in shareholder influence which could impact company decision-making and stakeholder interests.
More about Quilter
Quilter PLC is a UK-based company operating in the financial services industry. It primarily offers investment and wealth management services, catering to clients seeking financial growth and management solutions.
YTD Price Performance: 2.56%
Average Trading Volume: 584
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: $2.71B
