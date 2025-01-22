Quilter Achieves Record Net Inflows in 2024, Strengthening Market Position

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Quilter ( (GB:QLT) ) has shared an announcement.

Quilter plc reported record net inflows of £5.2 billion for 2024, with the fourth quarter contributing significantly with £2.0 billion in net inflows, representing 7% of the opening AuMA on an annualized basis. This growth was driven by a robust performance in both the High Net Worth and Affluent segments, showcasing strong business momentum despite market uncertainties. The company’s platform saw record inflows, highlighting Quilter’s strategic positioning as a leading UK adviser platform with significant distribution reach, poised to benefit from the growth opportunities within the UK Wealth market.

More about Quilter

Quilter plc is a prominent provider in the financial industry, specializing in financial advice, investments, and wealth management services. The company aims to be the leading wealth manager in the UK, catering to both clients and their advisers. Quilter’s offerings include financial advice, investment platforms, multi-asset investment solutions, and discretionary fund management, divided into two main segments: Affluent and High Net Worth.

YTD Price Performance: -5.13%

Average Trading Volume: 651

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.56B

See more insights into QLT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.