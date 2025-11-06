QuidelOrtho Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Quidelortho Corporation ( (QDEL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quidelortho Corporation presented to its investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation, a leader in in vitro diagnostics, provides diagnostic solutions across clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology, and molecular testing sectors, aiming to improve patient outcomes through innovative technology.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, QuidelOrtho Corporation announced a total revenue of $700 million, reflecting a 4% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to a significant reduction in COVID-19 and Donor Screening revenues. Despite this, the company successfully completed a debt refinancing initiative, which is expected to enhance financial flexibility.

Key financial metrics revealed a GAAP net loss margin of 105%, heavily influenced by a $701 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. However, the company achieved a 25% adjusted EBITDA margin, marking a 180 basis point improvement. Non-respiratory revenue saw a 5% increase, while respiratory revenue declined due to a 63% drop in COVID-19-related sales.

QuidelOrtho’s strategic focus on cost-saving initiatives led to a decrease in both GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses by 6% and 7%, respectively. The adjusted diluted EPS was reported at $0.80, slightly down from $0.85 in the previous year, but the company remains optimistic about its financial guidance for the full year.

Looking forward, QuidelOrtho’s management remains confident in their strategic direction, emphasizing continued investment in high-growth areas and innovation, which they believe will drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

