Quick Heal Announces Financial Results and Strategic Appointments

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:QUICKHEAL) ) has issued an announcement.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and revealed key changes in its board and auditing team. The company appointed Ms. Amita Mirajkar as an Additional Director, enhancing its leadership with her extensive experience in technology management and governance. These developments are expected to strengthen Quick Heal’s strategic direction and operational oversight, potentially impacting its market position positively.

More about Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. operates in the cybersecurity industry, providing a range of security software solutions designed to protect against various digital threats. The company focuses on delivering antivirus and data protection services to both individual consumers and businesses, aiming to secure digital environments from malware, ransomware, and other cyber threats.

Average Trading Volume: 46,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 17.06B INR

