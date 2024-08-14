Queste Communications Reports Positive Cash Flow

Queste Communications Ltd (AU:QUE) has released an update.

Queste Communications Ltd has reported a net increase in cash and cash equivalents for the current month, with a significant boost from investing activities, primarily due to a $3,000K inflow from the termination of an iron-ore royalty by its controlled entity, Orion Equities Limited. The company’s cash position strengthened, ending the month at $4,425K, despite minor outflows from operating activities.

