Questcorp Mining Secures $2.1 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement

The latest update is out from Questcorp Mining, Inc. ( (TSE:QQQ) ).

Questcorp Mining Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $2,100,050 through the issuance of 14,000,334 units. The proceeds will fund exploration and drill work at the La Union Gold and Silver Project and the North Island Copper Property, as well as general working capital. A significant portion of the units is under a sharing agreement with Sorbie Bornholm LP, which could influence the company’s economic interest based on future settlement prices. The company plans a further tranche to raise additional funds, subject to regulatory approvals.

More about Questcorp Mining, Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is involved in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in North America, focusing on developing precious and base metals properties. The company holds options for 100% interest in mineral claims at the North Island Copper Property in British Columbia and the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico, both subject to royalty obligations.

Average Trading Volume: 219,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$10.19M

