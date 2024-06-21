Questcorp Mining Launches Private Placement

Questcorp Mining, Inc. (TSE:QQQ) has released an update.

Questcorp Mining Inc. announces a non-brokered private placement to raise $350,000 through the sale of units, which includes common shares and warrants, to fund its North Island Copper Property exploration and general capital needs. The offering is expected to include finder’s fees and all issued securities will have a four-month hold period. Questcorp specializes in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada, with a primary focus on copper.

For further insights into TSE:QQQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.