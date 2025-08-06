Questcorp Mining Launches Maiden Drilling at La Union Project in Mexico

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Questcorp Mining, Inc. ( (TSE:QQQ) ) is now available.

Questcorp Mining Inc. has announced the commencement of its maiden drilling program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, in collaboration with Riverside Resources Inc. This initial phase involves over 1,500 meters of diamond core drilling across six holes, aiming to expand known mineralization zones and test new targets. The project is significant as it marks the first drilling activity on the site, despite historical mining operations. The exploration is part of a larger work commitment and is expected to enhance the understanding of the area’s geology, potentially leading to a significant gold discovery. The partnership aligns both companies’ interests, with Questcorp funding an initial C$1,000,000 exploration program, which could expand based on results.

More about Questcorp Mining, Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in projects that target gold and silver deposits, with a market focus on expanding mineralization zones and discovering new mining opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 158,740

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

