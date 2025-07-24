Questcorp Mining Advances Exploration at La Union Project in Mexico

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Questcorp Mining, Inc. ( (TSE:QQQ) ) just unveiled an update.

Questcorp Mining Inc. announced ongoing surface exploration at the La Union Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, in preparation for a mid-August drilling program. The discovery of stacked thrust faults and previously unmapped intrusive bodies has enhanced the project’s potential, with rock and soil samples sent for analysis. The project aims to explore significant mineralization potential, with high-grade metal content identified in the area.

More about Questcorp Mining, Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is involved in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in North America, focusing on developing economic precious and base metals properties. The company holds options to acquire 100% interest in mineral claims, including the North Island Copper Property in British Columbia and the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico.

Average Trading Volume: 154,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

