Quest Resource Holding Corp Reports Q3 2025 Results

Quest Resource Holding Corp ( (QRHC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quest Resource Holding Corp presented to its investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation is a national provider of waste and recycling services, helping businesses achieve their environmental and sustainability goals through tailored solutions across various industry sectors. In its third quarter of 2025, Quest Resource Holding Corporation reported a 6.4% increase in revenue and a 9.5% rise in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous quarter. The company also successfully reduced its debt by $4.6 million during the quarter, contributing to a total year-to-date debt reduction of $11.2 million. Operating cash flow saw a significant improvement, increasing by 45% from the prior quarter to reach $5.7 million.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025 include a revenue of $63.3 million, which marks a 13.0% decrease from the same quarter in 2024 but a 6.4% increase from the second quarter of 2025. Gross profit was reported at $11.5 million, with a gross margin of 18.1%, showing an improvement from the previous year’s 16.1%. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.3 million, a notable improvement from the $3.4 million loss in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $2.9 million, up from $2.5 million in the same period last year.

Year-to-date highlights reveal a revenue of $191.3 million, a 12.5% decrease from the previous year, and a gross profit of $33.4 million. The company faced a GAAP net loss of $13.7 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to a $5.6 million loss in the same period of 2024. Despite these challenges, Quest has made strategic moves, including signing a new contract in the food products market and implementing share-of-wallet initiatives to drive organic growth.

Looking ahead, Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s management remains optimistic about the company’s trajectory. They emphasize ongoing strategic actions to address operational efficiencies and express confidence in maintaining momentum into 2026, driven by their Operational Excellence initiatives and a growing sales pipeline.

