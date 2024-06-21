Quebec Precious Metals Completes Private Placement

Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSE:QPM) has released an update.

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation successfully completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, accumulating total proceeds of $446,560. The funds raised will be allocated to Canadian exploration expenses and general corporate purposes, with a focus on the company’s Quebec mining projects. The placement included participation from insiders and is subject to a four-month hold period, with final approval pending from the TSX Venture Exchange.

