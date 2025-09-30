Quebec Innovative Materials Advances Hydrogen Exploration in Ontario

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. ( (TSE:QIMC) ) has shared an update.

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. has completed a large-scale hydrogen soil sampling program in Ontario’s Témiscamingue Graben, in collaboration with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique. This initiative positions the company as a leader in the natural hydrogen sector, reinforcing the potential of hydrogen as a scalable, low-carbon energy resource. The program also highlights the company’s commitment to responsible energy development and community partnerships, with potential future integration into clean ammonia production.

More about Quebec Silica Resources Corp.

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits across North America, with properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota. The company is committed to sustainable practices and innovation, aiming to drive clean energy solutions for a carbon-neutral economy.

Average Trading Volume: 1,094,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$41.78M



