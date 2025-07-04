Qube Holdings Updates Director’s Interest in Equity Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qube Holdings ( (AU:QUB) ) has issued an update.

Qube Holdings Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice involving James Fazzino. As part of the company’s Non-executive Director (NED) Equity Plan, Fazzino converted 3,417 rights into ordinary shares, increasing his beneficial holding. This adjustment reflects Qube’s ongoing commitment to aligning director interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder relations.

Qube Holdings Limited operates within the logistics industry, focusing on providing integrated import and export supply chain services. The company is involved in various sectors, including ports, bulk, and logistics, offering solutions that enhance the efficiency of freight movement across Australia.

