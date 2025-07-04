Qube Holdings Director Converts Rights to Shares, Aligning Interests with Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Qube Holdings ( (AU:QUB) ).

Qube Holdings Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Jillian Hoffmann converted 5,074 rights into shares under the company’s Non-executive Director Equity Plan. This conversion reflects Qube’s ongoing commitment to aligning its leadership’s interests with shareholder value, potentially strengthening stakeholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:QUB) stock is a Hold with a A$3.48 price target.

Qube Holdings Limited operates in the logistics industry, providing integrated logistics solutions across various sectors. The company focuses on delivering efficient and innovative supply chain services, including container handling, warehousing, and transportation, to enhance operational efficiencies for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 2,716,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.62B

