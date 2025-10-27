Quartix Director Sells 14,000 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Quartix Holdings ( (GB:QTX) ) is now available.

Quartix Technologies plc announced that Daniel Mendis, the Commercial and Operations Director, has sold 14,000 ordinary shares at a price of 274.55 pence per share. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market, leaves Mr. Mendis with a holding of 37,978 shares, representing 0.08% of the company’s issued share capital. The sale of shares by a key director may influence stakeholder perceptions and could impact the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:QTX) stock is a Buy with a £273.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Quartix Holdings stock, see the GB:QTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:QTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:QTX is a Outperform.

Quartix Holdings receives a strong overall score due to its robust financial performance and positive corporate events highlighting growth and strategic reorganization. While valuation metrics suggest potential undervaluation, technical indicators reflect mixed signals. The combination of these factors results in an attractive investment profile, especially within its industry.

More about Quartix Holdings

Quartix Technologies plc is a leading European provider of vehicle telematics services and driver analytics, focusing on delivering advanced solutions for fleet management and vehicle tracking.

Average Trading Volume: 38,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £133.7M

