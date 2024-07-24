Quarterly Distributions Announced by SIH Dividend Fund

Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund (TSE:SIH.UN) has released an update.

The Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund has announced its third-quarter distributions for 2024, with payments of $0.03333 per trust unit on specified dates in August, September, and October. Additionally, the Fund offers a DRIP program allowing unitholders to reinvest their distributions to benefit from compound growth.

For further insights into TSE:SIH.UN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.