Quanterix Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Quanterix ( (QTRX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quanterix presented to its investors.

Quanterix Corporation is a leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, advancing precision medicine through its Simoa technology and recent acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, enhancing its capabilities in disease research and diagnostics. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Quanterix reported a revenue increase of 12.3% year-over-year, reaching $40.2 million, despite challenging market conditions. The company highlighted significant integration milestones from its Akoya acquisition, aiming for $85 million in annualized synergies and cash flow break-even by 2026. Key financial metrics included a gross margin decline to 42.8% and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.9 million, primarily due to acquisition and restructuring costs. Quanterix ended the quarter with $138.1 million in cash and equivalents, projecting to close the year with approximately $120 million. Looking ahead, Quanterix maintains its revenue guidance for 2025 between $130 to $135 million, with expectations of achieving cash flow break-even in 2026, supported by continued growth in its Alzheimer’s diagnostics business and expanding partnerships in Asia.

