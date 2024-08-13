Quam Plus Sets Board Meeting for Financial Results

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (HK:0952) has released an update.

Quam Plus International Financial Limited has scheduled a Board meeting for August 27, 2024, to approve the publication of the interim results for the first half of the year and to discuss potential interim dividend distribution. The announcement was made on behalf of the Board by Co-Chairman HAN Xiaosheng, with a clear indication of the meeting’s agenda. The Board consists of executive and independent non-executive directors, as well as a non-executive director.

For further insights into HK:0952 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.