Qualitas Fund Announces New ASX Securities

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units (AU:QRI) has released an update.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has announced an application for the quotation of new securities, with a total of 108,944 ordinary fully paid units to be quoted on the ASX under the code QRI, effective from October 15, 2024. This move signals a new opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolio in the real estate income sector.

For further insights into AU:QRI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.