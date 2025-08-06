Quadro Resources Retains 49% Stake in Staghorn Property, Plans Joint Venture with TRU

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Quadro Resources ( (TSE:QRO) ).

Quadro Resources Ltd. has announced that TRU Precious Metals Corp. has completed its earn-in of a 51% interest in the Staghorn Property, with Quadro retaining a 49% stake. The two companies plan to negotiate a Joint Venture Agreement to manage their rights and obligations for the property. Quadro’s President and CEO, T. Barry Coughlan, expressed optimism about the collaboration and the potential benefits from the property’s gold and copper system. Pending assay results from TRU’s 2025 drill program are expected to influence future exploration strategies. Quadro is also exploring funding options to support its exploration activities and maintain shareholder value.

More about Quadro Resources

Quadro Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold exploration projects across North America. The company holds a 49% ownership interest in the Staghorn property, optioned to TRU Precious Metals Corp., and owns a 100% interest in the Long Lake property, both located along the Cape Ray Fault in Newfoundland.

Average Trading Volume: 73,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$997.9K

