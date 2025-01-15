Quadrise Secures First License Revenues and Expands Partnership with Valkor

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Quadrise Fuels International ( (GB:QED) ) has provided an announcement.

Quadrise Plc has announced its first license revenues following an addendum to its Site License and Supply Agreement with Valkor Technologies LLC. Valkor secured the necessary project financing for its Primary Project Site in Utah, which will allow for phased production of heavy sweet oil. The agreement includes phased payments for a license fee and the supply of a smaller Multifuel Manufacturing Unit. This development marks a significant milestone for Quadrise, enhancing its market presence through the supply of low-sulfur fuels and biofuels, while also supporting Valkor’s oil recovery methods.

More about Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Plc is a provider of MSAR® and bioMSAR™ emulsion technology, fuels, and biofuels, offering solutions aimed at reducing energy costs, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions across the global power generation, shipping, industrial, and oil industries.

YTD Price Performance: -18.16%

Average Trading Volume: 9,044,253

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £98.47M

For a thorough assessment of QED stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.