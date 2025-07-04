Quadrise Fuels International Expands Share Capital Through Option Exercises

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Quadrise Fuels International ( (GB:QED) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Quadrise Fuels International has announced the exercise of 15,858,604 options under its Employee Share Option Scheme and Unapproved Share Option Scheme, leading to the issuance of new ordinary shares to be traded on AIM. This move will increase the company’s total voting shares to 2,006,154,069, potentially impacting shareholder interests and transparency requirements.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:QED is a Neutral.

Quadrise Fuels International’s overall score is impacted by weak financial performance and challenging valuation, but is somewhat balanced by positive technical indicators and strategic corporate events. The company’s focus on partnerships and innovation in sustainable fuels could drive future growth, but current financial weaknesses and lack of revenue generation pose significant risks.

More about Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International is a technology company specializing in the decarbonization of shipping and heavy industry through the use of low emission fuels and biofuels. They supply MSAR® and bioMSAR™ emulsion technology, fuels, and biofuels to reduce energy costs, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions for the global power generation, shipping, industrial, and oil industries.

Average Trading Volume: 2,942,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £80.41M

