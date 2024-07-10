Quadrise Close to Sealing MSC Vessel Trial Deal

Quadrise Fuels International (GB:QED) has released an update.

Quadrise Fuels International is nearing a binding agreement for vessel trials with MSC Shipmanagement Limited, with preparations for equipment installation at the MAC² facility in Antwerp ready to advance once the deal is finalized. The company expects to provide a timeline update following the Project Agreement’s signature, as they continue to engage with MSC and other parties involved. Quadrise, known for supplying innovative emulsion technology fuels that aim to reduce energy costs and emissions, is poised for significant developments in its marine project.

