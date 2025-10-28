Quadrise Announces Annual Report and AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Quadrise Fuels International ( (GB:QED) ) has shared an announcement.

Quadrise has announced the posting of its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ending June 30, 2025, alongside a Notice of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025. The AGM will include an investor presentation accessible via the Investor Meet Company platform, allowing for shareholder engagement through pre-submitted questions and live Q&A. This initiative reflects Quadrise’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement as it continues to focus on its strategic goals in the decarbonization sector.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:QED is a Neutral.

Quadrise Fuels International’s overall score is impacted by weak financial performance and challenging valuation, but is somewhat balanced by positive technical indicators and strategic corporate events. The company’s focus on partnerships and innovation in sustainable fuels could drive future growth, but current financial weaknesses and lack of revenue generation pose significant risks.

Quadrise is a technology company specializing in the decarbonization of shipping and heavy industry through the use of low emission fuels and biofuels. They supply MSAR® and bioMSAR™ emulsion technology, providing solutions to reduce energy costs, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions for the global power generation, shipping, industrial, and oil industries.

Average Trading Volume: 3,849,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £62.39M

