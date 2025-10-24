QT Imaging Implements 3:1 Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 24, 2025, QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. implemented a 3:1 reverse stock split of its common stock, which became effective on the market on the same day. This adjustment also affected the company’s public warrants, altering their exercise price and share conversion rate. The reverse stock split is managed by Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company, with stockholders receiving instructions on how to handle their shares. This move is part of QT Imaging’s strategic efforts to optimize its stock structure and potentially improve its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (QTIH) stock is a Buy with a $3.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on QT Imaging Holdings stock, see the QTIH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QTIH is a Underperform.

QT Imaging Holdings presents significant financial challenges, with negative profit margins and high leverage being the most critical factors. The bearish technical indicators and concerning valuation metrics further weigh on the stock’s outlook. However, the recent corporate event showcasing innovative technology offers some potential upside, although overall risks remain high.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. is a public medical device company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low frequency sound waves. The company aims to enhance global health outcomes by providing safe, affordable, and accessible medical imaging solutions, emphasizing patient experience.

Average Trading Volume: 43,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $61.14M

