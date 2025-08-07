QT Imaging Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financials

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

QT Imaging Holdings announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with revenue reaching $3.7 million, marking a 113% increase from the previous year. The company is pursuing uplisting to Nasdaq and has introduced the QTI Cloud Platform, aiming to transform breast health through imaging intelligence, which is expected to generate significant recurring revenue. Additionally, QT Imaging has strengthened its financial position through private investments and has made advancements in its imaging technology and leadership team.

The most recent analyst rating on (QTIH) stock is a Buy with a $3.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on QT Imaging Holdings stock, see the QTIH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QTIH is a Underperform.

QT Imaging Holdings presents significant financial challenges, with negative profit margins and high leverage being the most critical factors. The bearish technical indicators and concerning valuation metrics further weigh on the stock’s outlook. However, the recent corporate event showcasing innovative technology offers some potential upside, although overall risks remain high.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems. The company is transitioning into a precision imaging AI company, combining proprietary hardware, advanced image reconstruction software, and AI-powered clinical decision tools to enhance breast health diagnostics.

Average Trading Volume: 69,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $48.23M

