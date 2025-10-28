Qorvo Announces Merger with Skyworks Solutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qorvo ( (QRVO) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, Qorvo, Inc. announced a merger agreement with Skyworks Solutions, Inc., creating a combined enterprise valued at approximately $22 billion. The merger aims to enhance scale and financial profile, with an expected revenue of $7.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 billion. The transaction will create a $5.1 billion mobile business and a $2.6 billion diversified Broad Markets platform. The merger is anticipated to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP EPS and achieve $500 million in annual cost synergies within 24-36 months post-close. The combined company will strengthen its domestic manufacturing position and improve factory utilization, with Phil Brace serving as CEO and Bob Bruggeworth joining the Board of Directors.

The most recent analyst rating on (QRVO) stock is a Hold with a $95.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qorvo stock, see the QRVO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on QRVO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QRVO is a Neutral.

Qorvo’s overall stock score reflects a combination of solid financial health and positive earnings call sentiment, offset by technical weaknesses and high valuation concerns. The company’s strategic initiatives in high-growth sectors are promising, but challenges in revenue growth and macroeconomic uncertainties remain significant risks.

More about Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. is a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, specializing in high-performance radio frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal semiconductors. The company focuses on delivering innovative RF solutions across mobile, defense, aerospace, edge IoT, AI data center, and automotive markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,754,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $8.4B

