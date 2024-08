Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.

Qoria Ltd., a company dedicated to enhancing the digital lives of children, has positioned itself as a global leader in a burgeoning market with a compelling vision. The firm’s FY2024 Full Year Report highlights their status at a crucial inflection point, emphasizing their success as a proven acquirer in the sector.

