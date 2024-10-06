Qoria Ltd. Acquires Octopus BI, Raises A$30M

Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.

Qoria Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of Octopus BI, a data analytics innovator, enhancing its offerings in the K-12 education sector. To fund this acquisition and strengthen its balance sheet, Qoria raised A$30 million through the issuance of 82 million shares. The integration of Octopus BI’s technology is expected to accelerate Qoria’s growth in the expansive field of K-12 data analytics and decision support.

