QMET Acquires Matane Hydrogen Project and Partners with QIMC

Q Precious & Battery Metals ( (TSE:QMET) ) has shared an announcement.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. has announced the acquisition of the Matane Hydrogen Project located in Quebec, aimed at exploring natural hydrogen resources. This project includes an exploration area within significant geological formations conducive to hydrogen generation. Additionally, QMET has formed a strategic collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. to leverage expertise in hydrogen exploration, enhancing its industry positioning and potential for resource development.

More about Q Precious & Battery Metals

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. operates in the natural hydrogen exploration industry, focusing on the discovery and development of clean hydrogen resources. The company is expanding its portfolio with strategic acquisitions and collaborations in Quebec, Canada.

YTD Price Performance: -20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 21,456

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.12M

