Qiwi plc Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notification

Qiwi plc has received a notification from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel about its decision to delist the company’s American Depositary Shares from the Nasdaq Stock Market. The fintech company, which is also listed on the Moscow Exchange, is contemplating an appeal and is assessing the impact of this delisting on its secondary listing. Qiwi will announce any decisions regarding its next steps in due course.

