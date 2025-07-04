Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Reports Increased Throughput for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3369) ) is now available.

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. reported an increase in throughput volume across its operations for the first half of 2025, with a total throughput of 208.38 million tonnes, marking a 3.08% rise compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was driven by significant increases in container throughput, which rose by 20.75%, and oil and liquefied chemicals, which saw a 10.13% increase. The company’s performance indicates a strengthening position in the port industry, reflecting positively on its operational efficiency and market demand.

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the port industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on handling various types of cargo including coal, metal ore, oil and liquefied chemicals, containers, and general cargos across its ports.

