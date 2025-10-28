Qingdao Port Reports Growth in Cargo and Container Throughput

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qingdao Port International Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:6198) ) has issued an update.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. announced an increase in cargo and container throughput for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, with a 2.4% rise in total cargo and a 7.1% increase in container throughput compared to the previous year. This growth reflects the company’s expanding operational capacity and strengthens its position in the logistics sector, although investors are advised to exercise caution as these figures are preliminary and may differ from the final annual report.

More about Qingdao Port International Co Ltd Class H

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in port operations. The company focuses on cargo and container throughput, serving as a key player in the logistics and transportation industry.

