Qingdao Port Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 1.134 per 10 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with payments scheduled for December 30, 2024. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date of November 12, 2024, and the record date of November 14, 2024. Non-resident shareholders will have a 10% withholding tax applied to their dividends.

