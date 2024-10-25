Qingdao AInnovation Plans HK$100M Share Buyback

Qingdao AInnovation Technology Group Co. Ltd Class H (HK:2121) has released an update.

Qingdao AInnovation Technology Group Co. Ltd has announced plans to repurchase up to HK$100 million of its shares in the open market, demonstrating confidence in its business outlook. This move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, will be funded through the company’s own resources while adhering to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s regulatory guidelines. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the repurchase is subject to market conditions and the board’s discretion.

