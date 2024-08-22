Qingci Games Reports Mixed Financial Results

Qingci Games, Inc. (HK:6633) has released an update.

Qingci Games Inc. reports a modest revenue increase of 3% to RMB 342,622 thousand for the first half of 2024, yet sees a dip in gross profit and net profit by 6% and 8%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023. Despite the profit decline, profit attributable to equity holders rose by 9%. The company also experienced significant user growth, with a 21% increase in average MAUs and a 13% rise in cumulative registered players.

