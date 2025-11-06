Qingci Games Partners with Disney for New Game Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Qingci Games, Inc. ( (HK:6633) ).

Qingci Games Inc. has entered into a game license assignment agreement with The Walt Disney Company (China) Limited to develop and publish a new game based on Disney and Pixar properties. This agreement highlights Qingci Games’ strong position in the gaming industry and offers significant growth opportunities, aligning with its strategy to advance R&D and introduce new IP products for sustained performance growth.

Qingci Games Inc. is a well-known mobile game developer and publisher based in China, focusing on creating captivating gaming experiences for players worldwide. The company is committed to its strategy of ‘Premiumization, Globalization, and Long-term Development,’ aiming to enhance its research and development capabilities and expand its market reach.

