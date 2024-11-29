Qingci Games Appoints BDO Limited as New Auditor

Qingci Games, Inc. (HK:6633) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Qingci Games Inc. has announced a change in their auditor, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning and BDO Limited stepping in as the new auditor. This move is driven by the company’s consideration of current market information and future audit needs. The transition is expected to have no material impact on the company’s annual audit for the year ending December 31, 2024.

For further insights into HK:6633 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.