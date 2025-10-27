QIMC Expands Hydrogen Zone in Ontario’s Témiscamingue Graben

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Quebec Silica Resources Corp. ( (TSE:QIMC) ) is now available.

QIMC announced a significant expansion of the hydrogen zone in Ontario’s Témiscamingue Graben, confirming a northward extension of over 11 kilometers. The survey results, which revealed high hydrogen concentrations, underscore the strategic importance of the Ontario-Quebec hydrogen corridor and the potential for regional sustainable development, including initiatives with the Témiscamingue First Nation.

More about Quebec Silica Resources Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC) operates in the natural resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of hydrogen resources. The company is engaged in identifying and expanding hydrogen zones, particularly within the Ontario-Quebec hydrogen corridor, to establish a clean energy hub.

Average Trading Volume: 1,094,610

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$40.23M

