Qianhai Health Posts Remarkable Mid-Year Turnaround

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. (HK:0911) has released an update.

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. reported a positive turnaround with an unaudited operating profit of HK$15,548,000 for the first half of 2024, compared to a loss of HK$112,118,000 in the same period last year. This significant improvement in financial performance also reflects in their comprehensive income, jumping from a loss to a gain of HK$15,695,000. The basic earnings per share also rose sharply from a loss of 66.2 cents to a profit of 9.18 cents.

