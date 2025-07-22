Qiagen Announces Voting Rights Notification Involving BlackRock

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Qiagen ( (QGEN) ).

Qiagen N.V. has announced a release of voting rights notification as informed by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The notification, dated July 17, 2025, involves BlackRock, Inc. as the person obliged to notify, with various shares and voting rights held indirectly by different BlackRock entities. The notification details the distribution of shares and voting rights, highlighting a total capital interest of 10.17% and voting rights of 11.26%. This announcement may impact Qiagen’s market positioning and stakeholder interests, reflecting BlackRock’s significant involvement in the company’s shareholding structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (QGEN) stock is a Hold with a $42.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qiagen stock, see the QGEN Stock Forecast page.

More about Qiagen

Average Trading Volume: 1,429,877

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.47B

See more insights into QGEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue